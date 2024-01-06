Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Gap Down to $84.57

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.57, but opened at $82.07. Microchip Technology shares last traded at $82.47, with a volume of 630,874 shares traded.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

