MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOFG. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

MOFG stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.01.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

