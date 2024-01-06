Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 125,828 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.8% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $85,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $351.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.04 and a 12 month high of $361.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $904.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

