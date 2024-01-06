Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Miller Industries Price Performance

MLR stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $461.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.04. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 63.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 69.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About Miller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

