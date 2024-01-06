Mizuho Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $138.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.62.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

