Mizuho Cuts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $264.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $301.00 to $264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.71.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $230.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.59 and its 200 day moving average is $229.09. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.