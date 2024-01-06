Mizuho Lowers Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $96.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHK. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $93.12.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

