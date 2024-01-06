Mizuho Raises Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $115.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Autoliv stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.39 and its 200-day moving average is $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $77.41 and a 1 year high of $111.30. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,103,000 after purchasing an additional 133,746 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

