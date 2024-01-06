Mizuho Raises Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $98.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.08.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WELL
Welltower Stock Down 0.2 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after buying an additional 2,156,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Welltower by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.