Mizuho Trims Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Target Price to $7.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MPW. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 198,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,100,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 98,807 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 94.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 241,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.