Mizuho Trims Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price to $42.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Mobileye Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.55.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $30.49 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of -381.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 64.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 473.5% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 606,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 500,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.