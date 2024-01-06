Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 1,800 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,573,000 after purchasing an additional 98,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.31.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $288.86 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $385.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.03 and its 200 day moving average is $250.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.