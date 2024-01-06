Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $127.79 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.2% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $127,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $162.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average of $146.01. The company has a market capitalization of $291.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

