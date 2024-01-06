Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $14.81 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Atlassian by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,591,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,591,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,824,557.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,978 shares in the company, valued at $105,824,329.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,281 shares of company stock worth $65,635,579. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $226.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.02 and its 200 day moving average is $192.70. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $116.40 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

