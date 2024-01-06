Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $61.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

