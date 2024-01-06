Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 800 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in United Rentals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.4 %

URI opened at $541.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $500.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $585.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.92.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

