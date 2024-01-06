MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Up 5.1%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.42 and last traded at $64.42. 31,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 131,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ML. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $110.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 43.43%. On average, analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $44,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,954,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 33,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $1,113,417.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,445.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $44,135.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,954,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,689. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at about $908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MoneyLion by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in MoneyLion by 69.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

