Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $430.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $366.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $363.38.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $371.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $275.67 and a twelve month high of $396.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

