MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.34. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 51,685 shares changing hands.

MultiPlan Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $834.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 74.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

MultiPlan Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

