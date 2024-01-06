MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.34. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 51,685 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $834.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.61.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 74.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter.
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
