Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.36.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

