National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Overweight Rating for Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$81.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at C$70.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.93. The stock has a market cap of C$34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.91. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.9424868 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.543 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.20, for a total value of C$371,000.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.20, for a total transaction of C$371,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,633. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

