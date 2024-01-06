National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Overweight Rating for Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on K. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.64 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$8.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.99.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.5179661 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 11,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$85,549.05. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

