National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform Overweight” Rating for NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform overweight rating on shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a current ratio of 33.31 and a quick ratio of 33.31. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.03.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovaGold Resources

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 42,519 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $176,879.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Ethan Schutt bought 23,677 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $85,000.43. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,797.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 42,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $176,879.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,119 shares of company stock worth $314,599. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,823,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after acquiring an additional 178,772 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 526,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.