National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Spec Overweight Rating for Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.10.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CG

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CG stock opened at C$7.64 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.17 and a 12-month high of C$10.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$461.38 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.6757447 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.