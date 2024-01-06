National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Spec Overweight Rating for Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CGAU

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CGAU stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.