National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating for New Gold (TSE:NGD)

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$1.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.57. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$270.07 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.1073225 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 345,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$690,626.00. In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$123,708.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 345,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$690,626.00. Insiders sold 509,578 shares of company stock worth $981,360 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

