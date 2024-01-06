NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.88.

NBTB opened at $40.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $45.02.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $135.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 20.11%. Analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,798,000 after acquiring an additional 445,814 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,562,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

