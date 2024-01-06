New Gold (TSE:NGD) Receives Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

TSE NGD opened at C$1.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.57. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of C$270.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.1073225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$123,708.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 88,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$151,240.50. Also, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$123,708.00. Insiders have sold 509,578 shares of company stock valued at $981,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

