New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Lifted to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

NYCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 37,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 98.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 119,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 38.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 717,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 200,685 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 128,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

