NEXT (LON:NXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $8,532.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8,532 ($108.65) and last traded at GBX 8,416 ($107.17), with a volume of 80115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,082 ($102.92).

NXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,350 ($93.59) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,925 ($88.18).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,852.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,280.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,480.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39.

In related news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,430 ($107.35), for a total value of £5,058,000 ($6,440,850.63). 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

