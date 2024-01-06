NovaGold Resources’ (NG) “Outperform Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform overweight rating on shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.31, a current ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.03.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 9,972 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $40,984.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,037.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 10,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $45,648.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $40,984.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,037.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,119 shares of company stock worth $314,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

