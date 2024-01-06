Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

NYSE:NUS opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $920.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.20%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,699.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at $658,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,400 shares of company stock valued at $383,732. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 958,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after buying an additional 810,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $21,804,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 87.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,332,000 after buying an additional 396,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

