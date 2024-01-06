O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 151 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $381.23 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

