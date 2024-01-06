O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

OI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered O-I Glass from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.90.

OI opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,789,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in O-I Glass by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in O-I Glass by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,650,000 after purchasing an additional 667,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in O-I Glass by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

