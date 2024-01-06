OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Earns “Outperform Overweight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$3.50 price target on OceanaGold and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.85.

OGC opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.42. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.19.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

