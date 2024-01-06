OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given “Outperform Overweight” Rating at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

OGC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Desjardins set a C$3.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.85.

OGC opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.42. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.19.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

