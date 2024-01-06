OceanaGold’s (OGC) “Outperform Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OGC. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Cormark lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins set a C$3.50 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.85.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.19. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.42.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

