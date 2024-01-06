Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 30.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.