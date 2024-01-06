ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $79.31

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.31, but opened at $75.85. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $75.77, with a volume of 1,516,226 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.69.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

