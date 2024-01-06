Oppenheimer Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $300.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Susquehanna began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.17.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.7 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $247.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $261.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,123.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,927 shares of company stock valued at $53,846,123. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.