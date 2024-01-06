OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 1,272.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $1,881,041.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,155 shares in the company, valued at $51,977,492.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $123.40 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.94 and a 12 month high of $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average is $120.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

