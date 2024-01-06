Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,044,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,789,678 shares.The stock last traded at $44.10 and had previously closed at $44.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ovintiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

