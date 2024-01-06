Pacira BioSciences’ (PCRX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $163.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.