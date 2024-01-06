Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,393,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,851,000 after purchasing an additional 38,104 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,650,000 after purchasing an additional 184,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,641,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,215,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 161,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

