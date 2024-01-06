Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,863 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

