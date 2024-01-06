Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

Park City Group stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $195.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

See Also

