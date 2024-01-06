Paul L. Alpern Sells 12,431 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 12,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $70,981.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,758.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arteris Stock Down 2.9 %

AIP opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $198.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Arteris had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 109.33%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 600,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 178,834 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,378,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Arteris by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,474,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 335,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

