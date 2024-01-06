PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $52.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBF. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 8,634.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 558,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after buying an additional 552,599 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,569,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.