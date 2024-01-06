Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) vs. CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Critical Comparison

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -2.97% 0.01% N/A CarGurus 21.89% 15.20% 10.64%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 1 5 5 0 2.36 CarGurus 1 3 7 0 2.55

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pegasystems and CarGurus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Pegasystems currently has a consensus price target of $52.90, suggesting a potential upside of 16.93%. CarGurus has a consensus price target of $23.08, suggesting a potential upside of 2.64%. Given Pegasystems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than CarGurus.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pegasystems and CarGurus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.32 billion 2.87 -$345.58 million ($0.49) -92.33 CarGurus $1.66 billion 1.53 $193.79 million $0.59 38.12

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CarGurus beats Pegasystems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. It also offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. In addition, the company provides Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and guidance, implementation, and technical support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

