PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after buying an additional 987,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after acquiring an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

